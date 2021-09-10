Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 30,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 28,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,566,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,715,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,713,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,361,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

