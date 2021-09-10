Playkey (PKT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $102,153.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $227,195.48 and approximately $102,153.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00058314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042340 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

