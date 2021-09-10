Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 13th

Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PLMIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 13th. Plum Acquisition Corp. I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,506,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 17.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $108,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

