PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 550 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.48.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,384 shares of company stock worth $3,970,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $98.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.