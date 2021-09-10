PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Masimo by 11.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Masimo by 23.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Masimo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI opened at $272.64 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.92. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.