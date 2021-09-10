PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

