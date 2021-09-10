PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Envista by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 626,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Envista by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 2,354.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 275,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Envista by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 429,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 265,176 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

