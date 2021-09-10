PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 259 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

