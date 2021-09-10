Polkadex (PDEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $54.82 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.28 or 0.00038127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $54.82 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00127323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00180772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,385.91 or 1.00146379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.81 or 0.07089232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.57 or 0.00848584 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

