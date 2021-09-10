Polytrade (TRADE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.25 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002556 BTC on major exchanges. Polytrade has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $2.25 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polytrade has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00166321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00042679 BTC.

About Polytrade

TRADE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,675,468 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

