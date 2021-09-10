PotCoin Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $3,660.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,393.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.60 or 0.07260018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $634.50 or 0.01397775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00386861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00125356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00553187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.62 or 0.00556518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00346650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006580 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,695,785 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

