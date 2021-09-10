PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $34.31. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PowerSchool shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 2,257 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PWSC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

