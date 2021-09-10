Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $9.08 Million Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lessened its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Natura &Co comprises 3.9% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $26,356,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 763.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,559 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 1,147.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

NTCO opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 2.37. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

