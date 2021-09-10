Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Sells $708,560.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRLD shares. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

