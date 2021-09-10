Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.30.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. Professional has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $250.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $138,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Professional by 41.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Professional in the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Professional in the second quarter worth about $803,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Professional by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

