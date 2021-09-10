ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $31.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRQR. Chardan Capital cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,380,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

