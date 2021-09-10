ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 219,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,645,852 shares.The stock last traded at $75.00 and had previously closed at $75.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

