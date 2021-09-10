ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 927,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,663,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $176,208,000. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $50,437,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $4,973,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after acquiring an additional 399,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

