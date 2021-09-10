ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. 927,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,663,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $176,208,000. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $50,437,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $4,973,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after acquiring an additional 399,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.