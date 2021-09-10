Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PROSY stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. 654,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,772. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

