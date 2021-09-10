Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $83,465.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000485 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

