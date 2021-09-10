Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €120.00 by Oddo Bhf

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €109.44 ($128.75).

Puma stock opened at €105.00 ($123.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is €104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €95.05. Puma has a 52 week low of €69.32 ($81.55) and a 52 week high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

