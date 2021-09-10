Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post sales of $530.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.61 million and the highest is $532.10 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $410.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.