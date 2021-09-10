PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Sells $16,696,894.46 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PVH opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.45. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 133.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PVH by 14.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. increased their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

