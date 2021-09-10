PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.000 EPS.

NYSE:PVH opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.58.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

