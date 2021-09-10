PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 2.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ventas by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Ventas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $48,006,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 140.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

