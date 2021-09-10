Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Boosted by Analyst

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for C-Bond Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for C-Bond Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised C-Bond Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBNT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.01. C-Bond Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

