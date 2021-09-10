Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Danimer Scientific, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of -1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

