Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.40.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$49.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,845.76. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

