Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Decreased by Analyst

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Investment analysts at Summit Insights dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Commvault Systems in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Summit Insights currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

