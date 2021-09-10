Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.47 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.