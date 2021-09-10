Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

NYSE:D opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

