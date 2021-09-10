Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $328.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.54 and a 200-day moving average of $300.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.