Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.