Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 604 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,885 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

