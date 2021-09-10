Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NX opened at $21.65 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $725.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

