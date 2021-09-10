Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CRH were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

CRH stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 132.39%.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

