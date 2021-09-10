Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,296 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,926,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $102,025,000 after acquiring an additional 318,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

