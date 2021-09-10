Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.65-12.35 EPS.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $156.67. 17,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $133.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

