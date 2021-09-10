QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Reaches $430.34 on Top Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $140.77 million and approximately $28.23 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $430.34 or 0.00960195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00126174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00183245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,917.27 or 1.00220889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.63 or 0.07063250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00855049 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

