Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. 2,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $320.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Radiant Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.