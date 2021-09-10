Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Radiant Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.