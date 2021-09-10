Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,155,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270,391 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.5% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 4.55% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $241,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $92,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 292,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,185. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

