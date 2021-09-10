Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $148.06 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the period. KLA comprises 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $148,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.14. 25,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.54. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

