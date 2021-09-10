Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $37.54 Million in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 386,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $128.84. 93,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,386. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,983,442 shares of company stock worth $180,515,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

