Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 154,830 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,830 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $92,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. 1,806,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,777,422. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

