Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr Sells 50,000,088 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

COTY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.23. 14,323,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COTY. Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Coty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Coty by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth $468,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth $7,070,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Coty by 323.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

