Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Shares Gap Up to $20.83

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $21.61. Rapid Micro Biosystems shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPID. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). Equities analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

