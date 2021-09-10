Rate3 (RTE) Trading Down 23.2% This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $938,294.97 and approximately $18,289.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00160665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043709 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.