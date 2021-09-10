RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €550.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €611.89 ($719.87).

FRA:RAA opened at €932.40 ($1,096.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €893.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €776.64. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

