RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $29,679,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total transaction of $1,773,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,476. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $220.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.44. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

